Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 286,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

CNQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.