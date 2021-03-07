Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.66. The stock had a trading volume of 440,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.75 and its 200-day moving average is $329.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

