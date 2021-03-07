Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 2,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

