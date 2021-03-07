Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

CDUAF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

