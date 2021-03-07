Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

