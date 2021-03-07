Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $648.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

