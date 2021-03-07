Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

