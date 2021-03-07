Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

