Cappasity Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.73 million and $115,845.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

