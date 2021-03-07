Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.20 million and $103,850.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00466452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00461694 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,968,599 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

