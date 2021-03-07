Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.72 billion and $4.15 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00284506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012376 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

