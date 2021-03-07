Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 2,485,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

