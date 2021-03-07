Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Cardlytics worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cardlytics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after buying an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

