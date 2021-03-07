Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €118.86 ($139.83).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFX. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

ETR AFX opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1-year high of €140.50 ($165.29). The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

