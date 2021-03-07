CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.