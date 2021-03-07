CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CarMax worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 108.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. 1,622,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

