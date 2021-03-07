Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.77 ($19.73).

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA opened at €14.28 ($16.80) on Friday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.