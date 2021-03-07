Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $56.04 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.