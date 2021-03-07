Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0078

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Carry has a total market cap of $56.57 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

