Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.