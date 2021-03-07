Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $71.15 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $71.15 million and $9.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,703,952 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

