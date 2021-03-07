carVertical (CV) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $305,313.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00790428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00041986 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

