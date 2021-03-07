Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $3,731.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

