Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

CSTL stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,581,212 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

