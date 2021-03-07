Castle (CSTL) Trading 249.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 220.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Castle has a market capitalization of $32,474.88 and approximately $34.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 249.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00416894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.42 or 0.03753012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,232,275 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.