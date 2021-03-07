Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $7,383.71

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $7,383.71 and approximately $89.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00789238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

