CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of CDW worth $90,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.