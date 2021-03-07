Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $32.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $15.24 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

