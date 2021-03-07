CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $168,097.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

