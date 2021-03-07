Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $148.98 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Celer Network has a market cap of $148.98 million and $25.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.