Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.56 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Celo has a market capitalization of $708.01 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00007569 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.