Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.76 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $209,674.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00788456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,756,013 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

