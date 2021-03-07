CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312,097 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.80% of CEMEX worth $61,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

