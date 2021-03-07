Centaur Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $10.52 million and $1.07 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00462421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00076182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00453798 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.