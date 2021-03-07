Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,097,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Centene by 1,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 334,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 317,052 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 5,345,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,223. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

