Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 316,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

