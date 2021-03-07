Centrality 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.31 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $74.65 million and $3.31 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

