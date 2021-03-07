Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $272,753.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $391,400.70 and $272,753.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035555 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,412,627,954 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.