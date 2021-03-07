CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,146 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CF Industries worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

