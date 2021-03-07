Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $108,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $273.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

