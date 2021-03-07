Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.03 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

