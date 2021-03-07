ChartEx Price Tops $0.0705 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $145,742.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00470855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00077136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00457430 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars.

