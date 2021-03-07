Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

