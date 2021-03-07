ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.30). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 596,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,467. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.