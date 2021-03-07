Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $20.56.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
