Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.