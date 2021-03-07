Chimpion Market Capitalization Tops $108.18 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $108.18 million and approximately $488,170.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00006683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

