China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stake Raised by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. China Biologic Products accounts for about 11.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.92% of China Biologic Products worth $42,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

