China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

