China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in February

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE LFC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

