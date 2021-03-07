Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.26 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $15.98 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

